STOCKS

The BSE index down 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower as investors cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review later in the day. Interest-rate sensitive stocks are down.

RUPEE

The rupee marginally stronger at 61.98/99 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.02/03, as most Asian FX trades stronger to dollar as other commodity-linked currencies rise. However, sentiment cautious ahead of RBI policy review announcement.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.07 percent as sentiment cautious ahead of RBI policy review announcement at 1100 IST.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the one-year rate also gains 1 basis point to 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent, as against Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)