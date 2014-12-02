STOCKS

The BSE index down 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index 0.47 percent lower as investors book profits in blue-chips.

RUPEE

The rupee marginally stronger at 61.91/92 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.02/03 after India's central bank held interest rates steady at a policy review earlier in the day. Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.01 percent as expectations of an interest rate cut early next year were reinforced after the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged in Tuesday's review of monetary policy.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.10 percent while the one-year rate also falls 3 basis points to 7.72 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent, as against Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)