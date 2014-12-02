STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended down 0.40 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 0.36 percent lower, as software stocks declined on
the rupee's strength and as investors booked profits after the
central bank kept interest rates unchanged, although it
signalled potential easing by early 2015.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 61.88/89 per dollar versus its
Monday's close of 62.02/03, after the central bank kept interest
rates unchanged but signalled it could ease monetary policy by
early next year, raising optimism about accelerating economic
growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 9 basis points
at 7.97 percent, after touching 7.95 percent intraday, its
lowest level since July 19, 2013 as expectations of an interest
rate cut early next year were reinforced after the Reserve Bank
of India kept rates unchanged in Tuesday's review of monetary
policy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 5-year rate ended down 6 basis points on the day at 7.10
percent while the 1-year rate closed steady at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.00/8.05 percent, as
against Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)