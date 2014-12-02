STOCKS

The BSE index ended down 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.36 percent lower, as software stocks declined on the rupee's strength and as investors booked profits after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, although it signalled potential easing by early 2015.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 61.88/89 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.02/03, after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged but signalled it could ease monetary policy by early next year, raising optimism about accelerating economic growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 9 basis points at 7.97 percent, after touching 7.95 percent intraday, its lowest level since July 19, 2013 as expectations of an interest rate cut early next year were reinforced after the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged in Tuesday's review of monetary policy.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 5-year rate ended down 6 basis points on the day at 7.10 percent while the 1-year rate closed steady at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.00/8.05 percent, as against Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)