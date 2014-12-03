STOCKS

The BSE index down 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.03 percent higher, as falls in defensive stocks such as Infosys offset gains in shares of state-run banks.

RUPEE

The rupee weaker at 61.92/93 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.88/89, as most Asian currencies trade weaker compared with the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.96 percent, as sentiment buoyant after RBI says it could ease monetary policy in early 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 5-year rate up 4 basis points at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate gains 2 basis points to 7.77 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent, as against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)