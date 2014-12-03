STOCKS

The BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.13 percent higher, lead by gains in banking shares. Stocks also track firm cues from regional cues as markets across Asia trade higher.

RUPEE

The rupee little changed at 61.89/90 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.88/89, as strong dollar hurts Asia FX; many at multi-year lows. Traders say confidence about local economy supporting rupee even as other Asian currencies take a hit.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.96 percent, as sentiment buoyant after RBI says it could ease monetary policy in early 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The five-year rate up 8 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate gains 5 basis points to 7.80 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate steady at 8.00/8.05 percent (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)