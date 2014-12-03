STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed flat at 28,442.71 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.15 percent higher at 8,537.65.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.9050/9150 per dollar compared with 61.88/89 on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers on global dollar strength and as volumes dipped due to a strike by state-run lenders in northern India.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.97 percent as investors took profits after the yield had earlier dropped to as low as 7.94 percent in intra-day trade, its lowest level since July 19, 2013.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended up 10 bps at 7.20 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 9 bps higher at 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate was steady at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Mumbai markets team)