STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.02 percent, after Nifty marks a record high in early trades, tracking higher Asian shares. ITC rises to an over six-month high on a likely hold on loose cigarette sale ban.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee slightly lower at 61.91/92 per dollar, compared with its close at 61.9050/9150 on Wednesday, as most Asian currencies trade weaker versus USD.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.97 percent, traders expect bonds to trade range-bound. The 140 billion rupee debt sale on Fri to be next key trigger.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate up 2 bps at 7.22 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)