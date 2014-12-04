US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.02 percent, after Nifty marks a record high in early trades, tracking higher Asian shares. ITC rises to an over six-month high on a likely hold on loose cigarette sale ban.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee slightly lower at 61.91/92 per dollar, compared with its close at 61.9050/9150 on Wednesday, as most Asian currencies trade weaker versus USD.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.97 percent, traders expect bonds to trade range-bound. The 140 billion rupee debt sale on Fri to be next key trigger.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate up 2 bps at 7.22 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.84 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss