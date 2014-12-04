US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.19 percent, tracking higher Asian shares. ITC Ltd rises to a more than six-month high on a likely hold on a ban of sales of loose cigarettes.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.89/90 per dollar, compared with its close at 61.9050/9150 on Wednesday. Traders say foreign fund flows and hopes of rate cuts/govt reforms is helping rupee fight broad dollar surge.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 7.98 percent, as oil prices rise. However, U.S. yields mostly inch lower, aiding sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate up 3 bps at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.84 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss