STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.19 percent, tracking higher Asian shares. ITC Ltd rises to a more than six-month high on a likely hold on a ban of sales of loose cigarettes.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.89/90 per dollar, compared with its close at 61.9050/9150 on Wednesday. Traders say foreign fund flows and hopes of rate cuts/govt reforms is helping rupee fight broad dollar surge.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 7.98 percent, as oil prices rise. However, U.S. yields mostly inch lower, aiding sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate up 3 bps at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)