STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.42 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.31 percent higher, on continued hopes for global monetary stimulus measures, while ITC Ltd surged to a six-month high on media reports the government was rethinking a potential ban on the sale of loose cigarettes.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.9250/9350 per dollar, compared with its close of 61.9050/9150 on Wednesday, as gains in domestic shares were offset by caution ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.97 percent, as continued bullishness over hopes of early rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India was offset by profit-taking a day after bonds hit their 16-1/2 month highs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 4 bps to close at 7.80 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate ended lower at 7.40/50, compared with Wednesday's 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)