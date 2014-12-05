STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.10 percent higher, as domestic oriented stocks gain on hopes of rate cuts and government reforms. Surge in ITC Ltd shares helps.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.84/85 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 61.9250/9350 as most Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.94 percent, tracking lower oil prices. Auction cut-offs at the 140 billion rupee debt sale later in the day to be the next key trigger, say dealers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.79 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent as against Thursday's close of 7.40/7.50.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)