STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.10 percent lower, as IT shares lead the fall. However, gains in domestic-oriented stocks on rate-cut hopes and reforms limit the downside.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.84/85 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 61.9250/9350 as most Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. Traders await key U.S. jobs report later in the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.93 percent, after falling as low as 7.92 percent, tracking lower oil prices. Sentiment bullish after RBI says monetary easing may happen in early 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.79 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent as against Thursday's close of 7.40/7.50. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)