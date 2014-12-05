STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.10 percent lower, as IT shares lead the fall.
However, gains in domestic-oriented stocks on rate-cut hopes and
reforms limit the downside.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.84/85
per dollar, compared with its previous close of 61.9250/9350 as
most Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. Traders await
key U.S. jobs report later in the session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.93
percent, after falling as low as 7.92 percent, tracking lower
oil prices. Sentiment bullish after RBI says monetary easing may
happen in early 2015.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.15 percent,
while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.79 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent as against
Thursday's close of 7.40/7.50.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)