STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.30 percent lower, posting their first weekly loss in seven as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.77/78 per dollar, tracking broad-based strength in Asian currencies against the dollar and as continuing large foreign inflows into Indian financial marekts, particularly debt, aided gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.94 percent, after hitting a 16-1/2 month low of 7.92 percent earlier in the day, on continued optimism about a possible rate cut by the central bank early next year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended down 4 basis points at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 2 basis points lower at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended higher at 8.00/8.05 percent, against Thursday's close of 7.40/7.50. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)