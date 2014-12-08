STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent, while the broader
NSE index was 0.14 percent lower, led by Infosys Ltd after a
report said some of its founders were looking to sell shares.
Caution also prevailed as overseas investors sold Indian shares
worth 1.09 billion rupees on Friday, NSE data showed.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.91/92 as
against Friday's close of 61.77/78 per dollar, as most Asian
currencies traded weaker versus dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92
percent, as a decline in global crude oil prices spurs buying.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.11
percent, while the 1-year rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.75
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday, it closed
at 8.00/8.05.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)