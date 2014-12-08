STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index was 0.14 percent lower, led by Infosys Ltd after a report said some of its founders were looking to sell shares. Caution also prevailed as overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 1.09 billion rupees on Friday, NSE data showed.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.91/92 as against Friday's close of 61.77/78 per dollar, as most Asian currencies traded weaker versus dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent, as a decline in global crude oil prices spurs buying.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday, it closed at 8.00/8.05. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)