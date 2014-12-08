STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.97 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.0 percent lower, led by Infosys Ltd after a report said some of its founders were looking to sell shares. Shares of Indian metal and mining companies also drop after weak Chinese trade data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.94/95 as against Friday's close of 61.77/78 per dollar, weighed down by a sharp surge in the dollar after robust U.S. payrolls data, while losses in local shares also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent, as continued hopes for a rate cut in early 2015 drive down yield. Mild profit-taking likely at the current level, say traders.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate is 2 basis points lower at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday, it closed at 8.00/8.05.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)