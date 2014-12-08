STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.97 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 1.0 percent lower, led by Infosys Ltd after
a report said some of its founders were looking to sell shares.
Shares of Indian metal and mining companies also drop after weak
Chinese trade data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.94/95 as
against Friday's close of 61.77/78 per dollar, weighed down by a
sharp surge in the dollar after robust U.S. payrolls data, while
losses in local shares also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92
percent, as continued hopes for a rate cut in early 2015 drive
down yield. Mild profit-taking likely at the current level, say
traders.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.12
percent, while the 1-year rate is 2 basis points lower at 7.76
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent. On Friday, it closed
at 8.00/8.05.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)