STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.19 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 1.17 percent lower, as IT services exporter Infosys Ltd slumped after its founders sold the company's stock, while metals and mining firms tumbled on data showing an unexpected fall in China's imports.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.83/84 as against Friday's close of 61.77/78 per dollar, as robust monthly U.S. employment data sparked a global rally in the dollar and raised worries that any earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates could dent foreign flows to emerging markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent, as a slump in global oil prices reinforced expectations the central bank could cut interest rates by early next year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended 2 basis points higher at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate closed steady at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)