STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, as recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall on profit-taking. Markets across Asia also slump tracking weak cues from Wall Street.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.87/88 as against previous close of 61.83/84 per dollar, tracking broad dollar gains. Continued inflows in debt prevent sharp fall in rupee.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.89 percent, tracking fall in global oil prices to 5-yr low. Little impact seen from current account gap widening in July-Sept, which was within expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate also down 2 basis points at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)