Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, as recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall on profit-taking. Markets across Asia also slump tracking weak cues from Wall Street.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.87/88 as against previous close of 61.83/84 per dollar, tracking broad dollar gains. Continued inflows in debt prevent sharp fall in rupee.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.89 percent, tracking fall in global oil prices to 5-yr low. Little impact seen from current account gap widening in July-Sept, which was within expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate also down 2 basis points at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------