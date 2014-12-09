STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.73 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.77 percent lower. Most Asian shares fall
as a bout of risk aversion ripples through world markets.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.87/88 as
against its previous close of 61.83/84 per dollar, tracking
weakness in shares. Decline in dollar index limits further fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.90
percent, slump in global oil prices reinforces expectations of a
rate cut early next year. Further gains unlikely ahead of
inflation data on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate 2 basis points higher at 7.17
percent, while the 1-year rate steady at 7.78 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent as against Monday's close
of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)