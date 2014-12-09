STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.15 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed 1.16 percent lower, with the NSE index
closing at a one-month low, as investors cashed out positions
tracking a selloff in Chinese markets, hurting blue-chips.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.88/89
compared with its previous close of 61.83/84 per dollar, as
shares fell for a third consecutive session after a selloff
sparked concerns about the sturdiness of emerging markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points
at 7.90 percent, hitting a fresh 16-1/2 month low, tracking a
fall in global crude oil prices to five-year lows that cemented
expectation of policy rate cuts by early next year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.16
percent, while the 1-year rate closed steady at 7.78 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent, up from Monday's
8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)