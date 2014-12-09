STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.15 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 1.16 percent lower, with the NSE index closing at a one-month low, as investors cashed out positions tracking a selloff in Chinese markets, hurting blue-chips.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.88/89 compared with its previous close of 61.83/84 per dollar, as shares fell for a third consecutive session after a selloff sparked concerns about the sturdiness of emerging markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.90 percent, hitting a fresh 16-1/2 month low, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices to five-year lows that cemented expectation of policy rate cuts by early next year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.16 percent, while the 1-year rate closed steady at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent, up from Monday's 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)