STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.02 percent, while the broader NSE index almost flat at 0.01 percent, tracking weakness in Asian shares due to global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.92/93 compared with its previous close of 61.88/89 per dollar, tracking weakness in Asian and domestic shares. Selling of dollars by some custodian banks limits fall, say dealers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.90 percent. Yields seen rangebound as market cautious before retail inflation data on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 2 basis points at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, lower from Tuesday's 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)