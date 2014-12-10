STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent, while broader NSE index gains 0.16 percent, with banking stocks leading gains. However, caution remains as Asian shares slump due to global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.01/02 compared with its previous close of 61.88/89 per dollar, tracking weakness in Asian shares. Dollar buying also seen, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.92 percent as traders cite profit-taking in low volume trade.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate 1 basis point lower at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 1 basis point at 7.77 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, lower from Tuesday's 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)