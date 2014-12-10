STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.12 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent higher, snapping a
three-day losing streak, as recent underperformers such as State
Bank of India gained on value-buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.02/03
compared with its previous close of 61.88/89 per dollar,
declining for a third consecutive session on the back of dollar
demand from oil companies and caution ahead of consumer price
inflation data later in the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at
7.91 percent, as investors took profits a day after the 10-year
yield hit a 16-1/2 month low.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year rate ended unchanged at 7.16 percent.
The 1-year rate also closed steady at 7.78 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, lower from
Tuesday's 8.20/8.25 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)