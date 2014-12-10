STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, as recent underperformers such as State Bank of India gained on value-buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.02/03 compared with its previous close of 61.88/89 per dollar, declining for a third consecutive session on the back of dollar demand from oil companies and caution ahead of consumer price inflation data later in the week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.91 percent, as investors took profits a day after the 10-year yield hit a 16-1/2 month low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended unchanged at 7.16 percent. The 1-year rate also closed steady at 7.78 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, lower from Tuesday's 8.20/8.25 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)