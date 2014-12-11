US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.84 percent lower, blue-chips leading the fall, tracking lower Asian stocks as declining oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.14/15 compared with its previous close of 62.02/03 per dollar, as risk aversion globally driving some profit-taking in rupee, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.88 percent as global oil prices slumped to five-year lows. Caution ahead of CPI data on Friday to keep yields in a tight range.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.13 percent. The one-year rate also drops 3 basis points at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, slightly higher from Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.