STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.84 percent lower, blue-chips leading the fall, tracking lower Asian stocks as declining oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.14/15 compared with its previous close of 62.02/03 per dollar, as risk aversion globally driving some profit-taking in rupee, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.88 percent as global oil prices slumped to five-year lows. Caution ahead of CPI data on Friday to keep yields in a tight range.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.13 percent. The one-year rate also drops 3 basis points at 7.75 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, slightly higher from Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)