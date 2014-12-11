STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.65 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.56 percent lower, tracking lower Asian stocks as declining oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.27/2750 after hitting a nine-month low, tracking a fall in domestic shares but pulled back after likely dollar-selling from the central bank via state-owned banks, traders said. The Indian rupee closed at 62.02/03 per dollar on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.88 percent on lower oil prices. Caution ahead of CPI data on Friday to keep yields in a tight range.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 7.13 percent. The one-year rate drops 4 bps to 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)