STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.82 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.75 percent lower, with oil explorers leading the declines as global crude prices continued to tumble, while blue-chips such as Infosys were hurt by profit-taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.33/34 hitting more than a nine-month low, tracking a fall in local shares, and as a recent slump in oil prices sparked concerns about the health of the global economy. The Indian rupee closed at 62.02/03 per dollar on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.87 percent, sending 10-year bond yield to a 16-1/2 month low, on hopes data on Friday would show sharply easing inflation and spur the central bank to cut interest rates early next year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate ended down 4 basis points at 7.12 percent. The 1-year rate also closed 4 basis points lower at 7.74 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)