STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.15 percent higher. IT stocks lead gains after rupee
falls to over 9-month low. Telecom stocks also surge on
additional spectrum report.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.48/19 as
against Thursday's closed of 62.33/34, tracking slump a in most
Asian currencies. Traders on watch for RBI intervention via
state-owned banks to support INR
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.85
percent, its lowest since July 15, 2013. Yields fall on hopes of
early rate cut after global oil prices tumble to 5-1/2 year low.
Traders await retail inflation data later in the day
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.09
percent. The 1-year rate falls 2 basis points at 7.72 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from Thursday's
close of 7.90/7.95 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)