STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher. IT stocks lead gains after rupee falls to over 9-month low. Telecom stocks also surge on additional spectrum report.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.48/19 as against Thursday's closed of 62.33/34, tracking slump a in most Asian currencies. Traders on watch for RBI intervention via state-owned banks to support INR

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.85 percent, its lowest since July 15, 2013. Yields fall on hopes of early rate cut after global oil prices tumble to 5-1/2 year low. Traders await retail inflation data later in the day

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.09 percent. The 1-year rate falls 2 basis points at 7.72 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)