STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower. Tata Consultancy Services falls as traders speculate the company may announce some restructuring, which may impact earnings outlook.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.37/38 per dollar, but off from over 10-month low as traders suspect state-owned banks sold dollars as part of RBI intervention to support INR. The rupee closed at 62.33/34 per dollar on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.83 percent. Yields seen range-bound ahead CPI inflation data later in the day. Slump in global oil prices to 5-1/2 year low spur rate-cut hopes.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.09 percent. The one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 7.72 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)