STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.91 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.83 percent lower, as oil explorers continued to slump after Brent crude slipped to below $63 a barrel.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally higher at 62.29/30 per dollar, as against Thursday's close of 62.33/34 per dollar but marked its biggest weekly fall in over four months tracking steep declines in local shares and dollar strength as falling crude prices raised concerns over the global economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.83 percent, hitting a more than 1-1/2 year low, extending a rally to a fourth week, on the back of a continued slump in global oil prices and on hopes of a sharp drop in inflation.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.10 percent. The one-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent, slightly changed from Thursday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)