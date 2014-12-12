STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.91 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.83 percent lower, as oil explorers continued
to slump after Brent crude slipped to below $63 a barrel.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended marginally higher at
62.29/30 per dollar, as against Thursday's close of 62.33/34 per
dollar but marked its biggest weekly fall in over four months
tracking steep declines in local shares and dollar strength as
falling crude prices raised concerns over the global economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points
at 7.83 percent, hitting a more than 1-1/2 year low, extending a
rally to a fourth week, on the back of a continued slump in
global oil prices and on hopes of a sharp drop in inflation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 2 basis points at
7.10 percent. The one-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at
7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent, slightly changed
from Thursday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)