STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.16 percent lower, tracking weakness in global shares
on risk aversion after oil plunges to 5-1/2-year low.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 62.48/49
per dollar, as against Friday's close of 62.29/30 per dollar.
Asian currencies mostly weaker against dollar. Losses in shares
also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.79
percent, after hitting a 17-month low, as traders remain hopeful
of a rate cut in early February after data showed lower retail
inflation. Some profit-taking likely after the recent sharp fall
in yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.07
percent. The one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate higher at 8.35/8.40 percent. On Friday rates
ended at 7.95/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)