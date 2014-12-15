STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.16 percent lower, tracking weakness in global shares on risk aversion after oil plunges to 5-1/2-year low.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 62.48/49 per dollar, as against Friday's close of 62.29/30 per dollar. Asian currencies mostly weaker against dollar. Losses in shares also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.79 percent, after hitting a 17-month low, as traders remain hopeful of a rate cut in early February after data showed lower retail inflation. Some profit-taking likely after the recent sharp fall in yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.07 percent. The one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.71 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate higher at 8.35/8.40 percent. On Friday rates ended at 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)