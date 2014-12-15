STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.20 percent lower, tracking weakness in global shares on risk aversion after oil plunges to 5-1/2 year low. However, levels around 50-DMA acted as key support for the index on multiple occasions since February.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 62.69/70 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.29/30 per dollar, on large corporate demand. Weak Asian currencies and shares hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.81 percent, recovering from a 17-month low of 7.78 percent, as investors take profit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.09 percent. The one-year rate flat at 7.73 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 percent from Friday's close at 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)