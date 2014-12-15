STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.20 percent lower, tracking weakness in global shares
on risk aversion after oil plunges to 5-1/2 year low. However,
levels around 50-DMA acted as key support for the index on
multiple occasions since February.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 62.69/70
per dollar from Friday's close of 62.29/30 per dollar, on large
corporate demand. Weak Asian currencies and shares hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.81
percent, recovering from a 17-month low of 7.78 percent, as
investors take profit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.09
percent. The one-year rate flat at 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 percent from Friday's
close at 7.95/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)