STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index was 0.05 percent lower, after earlier hitting their lowest levels in 1-1/2 months as software services providers fell after Tata Consultancy Services' tepid comments on its outlook, while other blue-chips were hit by global risk aversion.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.94/95 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.29/30 per dollar, posting its biggest single-day fall in more than four months, tracking steep losses in emerging market currencies, while domestic data showing an unexpected contraction in industrial output sparked concerns about economic growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.83 percent, taking a breather from its nearly three-week rally as profit-taking kicked in, triggered by a large corporate selling in big chunks, according to traders.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.12 percent. The one-year rate closed 3 basis points higher at 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent from Friday's close at 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)