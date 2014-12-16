STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.85 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.83 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian shares as oil prices slide and downbeat China factory survey weighs.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.31/32 per dollar from Monday's close of 62.94/95 per dollar, as markets in the region tumbled after a sharp rate hike in Russia further raised concerns about the global economy at a time when India's trade deficit is already widening.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 7.90 percent, profit-taking seen after a sharp fall in the rupee to 13-month low post the Russian rate hike, traders say.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 4 basis points at 7.16 percent. The one-year rate 3 bps higher at 7.79 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent from Monday's close at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)