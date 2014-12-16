STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 1.41 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.29 percent lower as lenders fall on fears of delay in rate cuts. Weakness in Asian shares due to slide in oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey weigh.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades at 63.39/40 per dollar, recovering from a low of 63.54 on good dollar sales and some dealers suggest RBI may also be selling the greenback to arrest the fall. On Monday, rupee ended at 62.94/95 per dollar

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 9 basis points at 7.92 percent on concerns about foreign selling and delayed rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 14 basis points at 7.26 percent. The one-year rate 8 bps higher at 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.90/9.00 percent from Monday's close at 8.00/8.05 percent, after advance tax outflows. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)