STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.97 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.85 percent lower, marking their biggest daily falls in more than five months on worries the global turmoil will spur heavy foreign selling and force the central bank to delay expected cuts in interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 63.53/54 per dollar, as against Monday's close of 62.94/95 per dollar, hitting a 13-month low, as markets in the region tumbled on fears about the global economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 16 basis points at 7.99 percent, as the rupee dropped to a 13-month low, raising doubts about whether India can afford to cut interest rates given the risk that such a move could trigger foreign outflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 19 basis points at 7.31 percent. The one-year rate closed 15 bps higher at 7.91 percent, as prospects of a rate cut were seen as more clouded.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended higher at 8.45/8.50 percent from Monday's close at 8.00/8.05 percent, after advance tax outflows. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)