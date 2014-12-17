STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index 0.78 percent lower, on global risk aversion. Caution also prevails as overseas investors continue to sell Indian shares.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.75/76 per dollar, as against Tuesday's close of 63.53/54 per dollar, after hitting a low of 63.89, as the brewing financial crisis in Russia continues to raise concerns about foreign fund outflows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.01 percent, as the rupee continues to drop.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 8 bps at 7.39 percent. The one-year rate 4 bps higher at 7.95 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)