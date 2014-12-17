STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index is almost flat, recovering from a more than 1 pct fall after state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India started buying shares, said three dealers handling trades for institutional clients.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 63.58/59 per dollar, as against Tuesday's close of 63.53/54 per dollar, after hitting a low of 63.89. Dollar sales by RBI earlier in the day prompt selling by exporters and a large corporate, say traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.95 percent, as the rupee recovers from a 13-month low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 7.31 percent. The one-year rate 1 bps down at 7.90 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.90/9.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent as liquidity remains tight after tax outflow.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)