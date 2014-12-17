STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.15 percent and the broader
NSE index is almost flat, recovering from a more than 1 pct fall
after state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India started
buying shares, said three dealers handling trades for
institutional clients.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
63.58/59 per dollar, as against Tuesday's close of 63.53/54 per
dollar, after hitting a low of 63.89. Dollar sales by RBI
earlier in the day prompt selling by exporters and a large
corporate, say traders.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.95
percent, as the rupee recovers from a 13-month low.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate flat at 7.31 percent. The
one-year rate 1 bps down at 7.90 percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate higher at 8.90/9.00 percent from Tuesday's
close of 8.45/8.50 percent as liquidity remains tight after tax
outflow.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)