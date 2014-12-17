STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.47 percent lower, as volatility in global markets raised fears of more foreign selling, although indexes cut earlier losses of more than 1 percent as state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India bought shares aggressively.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 63.6150/6250 per dollar, retreating from 13-month lows after the central bank stepped up intervention. On Tuesday the rupee closed at 63.53/54 per dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.97 percent, retreating after hitting a high of 8.03 percent, despite concerns over whether foreign funds will stick with India, one of the star performers this year among emerging markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.34 percent and the one-year rate closed one basis point up at 7.92 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended little changed at 8.50/8.55 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)