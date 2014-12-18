STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index gains 1.16 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.15 percent higher, on track to snap a five-day
losing streak, tracking strength in global markets after the
Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be
patient in removing policy stimulus.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 63.22/23
per dollar as against Wednesday's close of 63.53/54 per dollar,
tracking strength in shares. Asian currencies trading mixed
versus dollar
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.91
percent as gains in the rupee aid sentiment for debt. Traders
say Yellen's comment on not being in a hurry to raise rates
helping.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 7 basis points at 7.27
percent and the one-year rate 6 basis point lower at 7.86
percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate lower at 8.40/8.50 percent from Wednesday's
close of 8.50/8.55 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)