STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index 1.15 percent higher, on track to snap a five-day losing streak, tracking strength in global markets after the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 63.22/23 per dollar as against Wednesday's close of 63.53/54 per dollar, tracking strength in shares. Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.91 percent as gains in the rupee aid sentiment for debt. Traders say Yellen's comment on not being in a hurry to raise rates helping.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 basis points at 7.27 percent and the one-year rate 6 basis point lower at 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate lower at 8.40/8.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)