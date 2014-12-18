STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index are both up 1.4 percent, on hopes of tax reforms and gains in Asian shares after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 63.24/25 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 63.53/54, tracking gains in shares. Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.91 percent as gains in the rupee aid sentiment for debt. Traders say Fed chief Janet Yellen's comment of not being in a hurry to raise rates helping.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 basis points at 7.27 percent and the one-year rate 9 bps lower at 7.83 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.80/8.85 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)