STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.56 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.61 percent higher, snapping a five-session losing streak as blue-chips including ICICI Bank surged as a rally in global markets and the cabinet's nod to a nationwide sales tax bill led to the unwinding of short positions.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.11/12 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 63.6150/6250, posting its biggest single-day gain in seven months and rebounding from a 13-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to raise interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.93 percent as gains in the rupee aided sentiment for debt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 6 bps at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended lower at 8.00/8.05 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)