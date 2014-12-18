China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.56 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.61 percent higher, snapping a five-session losing streak as blue-chips including ICICI Bank surged as a rally in global markets and the cabinet's nod to a nationwide sales tax bill led to the unwinding of short positions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.11/12 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 63.6150/6250, posting its biggest single-day gain in seven months and rebounding from a 13-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to raise interest rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.93 percent as gains in the rupee aided sentiment for debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 6 bps at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.85 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate ended lower at 8.00/8.05 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.