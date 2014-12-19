STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.17 percent and the broader NSE index 1.06 percent higher, lead by IT stocks after Accenture raises revenue forecast. Higher Asia shares buoyed by Wall Street surge as the Federal Reserve was in no rush to start hiking interest rates also help.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 63.01/02 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 63.11/12, tracking strength in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis points at 7.92 percent as gains in the rupee and lower oil prices aids sentiment for debt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate is flat at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.50/8.55 percent from Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)