STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index 1.17 percent higher, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank gain. Dealers say unwinding of short positions continues for a second day amid global rally.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 63.05/06 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 63.11/12, tracking strength in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down steady at 7.93 percent after falling as much as 3 bps earlier as traders book profits. Yields seen moving in a narrow range before 140-billion-rupees debt auction results.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point to 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.40/8.45 percent from Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)