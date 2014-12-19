STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.9 percent and the broader NSE index 0.81 percent higher, led by gains in IT stocks after global rival Accenture Plc raised its revenue forecast while Reliance Industries rose on bets it will roll out its telecom services in the next few months.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.2950/3050 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 63.11/12, posting its worst weekly fall since August as sentiment remained subdued after a volatile week marked by concerns about financial contagion from the tumbling Russian rouble.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 7.96 percent on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Weakness in the rupee also hurt bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 5 bps at 7.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed 4 basis points higher at 7.89 percent.

CALL MONEY

The cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)