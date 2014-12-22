STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.16 percent higher, on optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may consider an executive order to pass key reform bills.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.21/22 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2950/3050, tracking strength in shares. However, month-end, quarter-end demand for dollar seen weighing on rupee later in session, say traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.96 percent, tracking higher oil prices. Most foreign investors away in holiday-shortened week, traders say

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 2 to 7.87 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate higher at 8.40/8.45 percent from Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)