STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, led by gains in defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd on worries the selling spree by foreign investors might continue till year-end, while higher Asian shares underpin the broader market.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 63.19/20 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2950/3050, tracking strength in shares. Traders expect month-end and quarter-end demand for dollars to weigh on rupee later in session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.95 percent in lacklustre trade due to a holiday-shortened week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 basis points to 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)