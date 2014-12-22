STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.2 percent higher, to mark a third consecutive day of gains as buying by insurers supported blue-chips such as HDFC Bank, while higher Asian shares and hopes of progress on key reforms underpinned the broader market.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 63.24/25 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 63.2950/3050, tracking strength in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.96 percent, as investors stayed on the sidelines in a holiday-shortened Christmas week likely to see diminishing foreign fund flows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended 2 basis points lower at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 basis point down at 7.88 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate ended marginally higher at 8.05/8.10 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)