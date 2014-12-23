STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.35 percent higher, as early results show India's ruling
party BJP leads in State election polls.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades marginally weaker at
63.28/29 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25,
tracking dollar gains. Holiday-shortened trade to keep rupee
rangebound.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.94
percent, tracking lower oil prices. Strong demand from foreign
investors at auction of unutilised bond investment limits on
Monday also helps.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.28
percent, while the one-year rate also down 3 basis points at
7.85 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate higher 8.25/8.30 percent versus
Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)