STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent higher, as early results show India's ruling party BJP leads in State election polls.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades marginally weaker at 63.28/29 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25, tracking dollar gains. Holiday-shortened trade to keep rupee rangebound.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.94 percent, tracking lower oil prices. Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unutilised bond investment limits on Monday also helps.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate also down 3 basis points at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day cash rate higher 8.25/8.30 percent versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)