STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.53 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.54 percent lower, failing to hold on to earlier
gains as poll results so far do not indicate India's ruling
party BJP to have majority in Jharkhand as well as Jammu and
Kashmir.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 63.45/46
per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25, on
month-end dollar demand from oil companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.93
percent, as oil prices stay around $60 per barrel. Yields likely
range-bound in holiday-thinned trade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate 5 basis points lower at 7.26
percent, while the one-year rate down 4 basis points at 7.84
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate higher 8.15/8.20 percent versus
Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
