STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index 0.54 percent lower, failing to hold on to earlier gains as poll results so far do not indicate India's ruling party BJP to have majority in Jharkhand as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 63.45/46 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25, on month-end dollar demand from oil companies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.93 percent, as oil prices stay around $60 per barrel. Yields likely range-bound in holiday-thinned trade.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 5 basis points lower at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 basis points at 7.84 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate higher 8.15/8.20 percent versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)