STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.71 percent and the
broader NSE index lost 0.68 percent as blue-chips such as ICICI
Bank fell on risk aversion after Chinese stocks posted
their biggest daily drop in two weeks while caution prevailed a
day ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.28/29 per
dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25, due to
month-end dollar demand from importers and weak shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points
at 7.92 percent as Brent crude steadied around $60 a
barrel, in a session marked by low volumes.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended 4 basis points lower at
7.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points down
at 7.85 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)