STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index lost 0.68 percent as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank fell on risk aversion after Chinese stocks posted their biggest daily drop in two weeks while caution prevailed a day ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.28/29 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.24/25, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and weak shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.92 percent as Brent crude steadied around $60 a barrel, in a session marked by low volumes.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended 4 basis points lower at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points down at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)