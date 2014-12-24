(Corrects day in rupee item to Tuesday from Monday)

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent lower, tracking falls in China stocks and caution ahead of derivatives expiry later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.40/41 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 63.28/29, tracking strength in the dollar after strong U.S. and U.K. economic data. Month-end dollar demand from oil companies also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.93 percent as U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for sale of new five-year notes.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.85 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)