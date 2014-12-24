STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.49 percent and the broader NSE index 0.44 percent lower, as blue-chips such as Housing Development Finance Corp tracked lower Chinese shares and on caution ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.47/48 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 63.28/29, on month-end dollar demand from oil companies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.92 percent in holiday-thinned trade.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate higher 1 basis point at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.86 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)